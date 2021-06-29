STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple riding on a motorcycle died following a collision in Stoughton on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 138 just after 8:30 p.m. discovered that a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound collided with a Toyota Corolla that had been travelling southbound, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The couple on the motorcycle, identified as Al Pedro, 50, and Aldina Pedro, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’ office said.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as a man in his early 60s, was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing but the DA’s office says there were initial indications that the collision happened in the northbound lane.

No additional information was immediately available.

