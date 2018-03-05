LAKE TAHOE, CA (WHDH) — A couple in California shared their story of survival after they were buried by an avalanche.

Evan and Kahlynn Huck were skiing in Lake Tahoe Friday when they were hit by a wall of snow.

Witnesses rushed in to help as Evan Huck lost consciousness.

“Big props to the civilian skiers around us who were very prepared. Just a bunch of people with avalanche gear and shovels who acted incredibly quickly and were able to dig me out. I was under there for four to six minutes, but these folks were really heroes,” he said.

Kahlynn Huck managed to free herself.

The couple said that despite the scare, they were going to continue their snowboarding vacation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)