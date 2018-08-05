Couple trapped in bus during Webster tornado

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and his wife were trapped on a bus during the “high-end” EF1 tornado that tore through Webster on Saturday.

Craig and Patricia Girardi were sitting on a bus near Main Street when the storm rolled through. Intense rain and wind reportedly shook the bus and ripped nearby trees up by the roots.

“Branches were tumbling just like toothpicks snapping,” Craig said.

The couple feared for their lives as the storm took a turn for the worse.

“I was a little nervous. I was going ‘oh no don’t tell me my life is ending.”

Thankfully, the storm passed quickly, the bus stayed standing and all the passengers remained unharmed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)