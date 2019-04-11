DERBY, Kan (WHDH) — A family in Kansas nearly doubled in size with the adoption of seven more children on National Siblings Day this past Wednesday.

Gary and Lisa Fulbright already had 10 children of their own before they decided to adopt seven more.

“We’re doing what God’s purpose is,” Lisa Fulbright told KAKE. “Take care of the children in adoption since they don’t have a family.”

The seven children joining the Fulbright family are all biological siblings who had a rough upbringing.

“My mom would leave me for days at a time without being home, and I don’t know my dad. He’s in Mexico, so it’s nice having a dad here I can spend time with,” the eldest child, Emerson, said.

Gary and Lisa Fulbright say they are not focusing on the thought of having more mouths to feed but instead on getting the chance to love and be loved by seven kids who no longer have to search for a family.

