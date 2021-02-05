NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire is giving couples the opportunity to express their love on Valentine’s Day during a special wedding vow renewal event.

Up to 50 couples can get their vows renewed at the winter wonderland on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

The mass vow renewal ceremony will be followed by cake and a sparkling cider or hot cocoa toast.

Each couple will also receive a souvenir photo to commemorate their special moment.

The socially distanced, interfaith event includes admission for the couple and two witnesses.

Tickets can be bought here for $250.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)