WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A special ceremony was held for some new Eagle Scouts tonight in Wrentham Tuesday night.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan honored the Eagle Scout class of 2020, which included four young women.

DA Ryan commended the women for earning this elite rank. “For the young women who joined in 2018 and became Eagle Scouts in this class, it takes a lot of courage to do that,” she told those assembled. “You have shown courage and determination in taking this on and bringing yourself to this level.”

Girls were first allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America in 2019.

Earlier this year, the Boy Scouts of America reported there were about 140,000 girls in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)