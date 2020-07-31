‘Courage will not skip this generation’: 111th NAACP convention held in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The kickoff to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s national convention in Boston certainly is not what organizers had envisioned months ago. But, the pandemic is not changing the drive for racial justice and equality.

The 111th convention comes during protests nationwide after high-profile killings of black people at the hands of police.

“Our story is best told by us, embracing our power as we seek freedom, power

and equality in this country,” President of the Boston NAACP Tanisha Sullivan said.

Most of the National Convention will be held virtually.

Boston, a city with a checkered racial history, last hosted the event in 1982.

Local and state leaders said they hope the convention shows the progress the city has made over the decades.

“As we found out, and we have known, the work is unfinished,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. “There is a lot of work to do.”

The NAACP said the pandemic has highlighted inequalities between black and white people from health to wealth in Boston and beyond.

The said a joint effort across races will be crucial to enacting the necessary changes.

“Courage will not skip this generation,” Michael Curry, who serves on the Board of Directors of the NAACP, said. ” I challenge my white, black friends, colleges, to make sure courage doesn’t skip this generation. That’s about showing up to support organizations like the NAACP.”

The convention begins August 2.

