BOSTON (WHDH) - A local sailing program hosted an open house over the weekend in the hopes of showing people the joy of getting out on the water and supporting youth sailing.

Courageous Sailing hosted and open house on Boston Harbor in the hopes of getting prospective students hooked on the fun on the water.

“It was a lot of fun, there were so many people who had never sailed before and came down just to see what it was like,” said Jennifer Bodde, the group’s education director. Unlike other activities, sailing is often difficult for people to initially get into.

Courageous Sailing has courses, adult memberships and a youth program. It also gives back in a big way for kids who want to set sail.

Funding raised through adult programming, Bodde said, supports free sailing programs for area kids.

More than 600 children sailed for free last year, she said.

Learn more: https://courageoussailing.org/

