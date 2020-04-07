Courier vehicle carrying testing materials involved in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A courier vehicle carrying medical samples believed to be coronavirus testing materials was involved in a crash Tuesday on Route 195 in Seekonk near the Rhode Island line, state police said.

A state hazardous materials team responded and determined the samples did not spill and were not compromised. Another courier took custody of the samples and continued them to their destination.

No additional information was immediately available.

