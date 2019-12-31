Court appearance for Patriots’ Chung postponed

Patriots safety Patrick Chung’s next court appearance on charges of cocaine possession has been rescheduled, officials say.

Chung was charged after officers allegedly found the drug inside his New Hampshire home in June.

A hearing was originally scheduled for Friday but has been moved to Jan. 14.

Chung’s trial is slated to begin in March, but prosecutors say an agreement could be just weeks away.

