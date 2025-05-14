DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court is back in session Wednesday in the Karen Read murder retrial following an unexpected day off.

Read arrived at the courthouse at around 9 a.m. Court was canceled Tuesday an hour before testimony was scheduled to begin.

The court said someone involved in the case had a health issue.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)