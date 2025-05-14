DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court is back in session Wednesday in the Karen Read murder retrial following an unexpected day off.

Read arrived at the courthouse at around 9 a.m. Court was canceled Tuesday an hour before testimony was scheduled to begin.

The court said someone involved in the case had a health issue.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

Her first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox