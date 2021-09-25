The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected claims by the owners of several summer camps who argued they were unfairly denied grant money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of Camp Walt Whitman, Camp Wicosuta and Camp Winaukee applied for funding from the state’s General Assistance and Preservation Fund last year but were rejected. State officials said they targeted the limited federal aid available to businesses that lacked the resources to weather the crisis and noted that camps’ owners had tens of millions of dollars in cash liquid assets.

The camps, which argued they were treated differently based on their corporate structure, appealed to the state Supreme Court, which sided with the state in a ruling this week.

