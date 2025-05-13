DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court was canceled Tuesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Superior Court said the cancellation is due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Read is accused of killing John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)