Court dismisses man’s case for return of seized deer skull

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A court has dismissed a Vermont man’s lawsuit asking the city and local police department for the return of a deer skull that was seized from him.

Vermont Superior Court Judge William Cohen granted the town of Bennington and Bennington Police Department’s request this week to dismiss Kevin Hoyt’s civil case.

The Bennington Banner reports Hoyt filed the suit after the cleaned skull was seized in February as part of a criminal case in which he was charged with possessing an illegally taken big-game animal.

But the charges were later dismissed, and prosecutors ordered that anything seized be returned.

The town’s lawyer says the skull was never in the possession of the defendants but was taken by a state Fish and Wildlife Department warden and destroyed as contraband in May.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)