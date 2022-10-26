CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Court documents are revealing new details about the killing of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019.

They showed that Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, admitted to police in June that Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery killed her in December 2019. Police charged him earlier this week with those same allegations.

According to paperwork from a separate case, Kayla Montgomery told police her husband instructed her on multiple occasions to lie to police and follow a specific cover story, and that everything would be fine if she stuck to that story.

She is also facing charges related to Harmony’s disappearance. She was arrested for claiming welfare money for her stepdaughter during the time she was missing.

Harmony was last seen in 2019, but was not reported missing until 2021. Despite not finding her body, this summer, investigators said they believed she had been murdered in 2019.

