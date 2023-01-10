HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Sentencing for Brian Walshe for selling fake Andy Warhol art was suddenly delayed after allegations surfaced that he had been untruthful about his assets.

Federal prosecutors recently discovered allegations in probate documents that he had been disinherited by his late father, a renowned neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

That paperwork says Walshe destroyed his father’s will, and later got the court to name him as the personal representative of the estate.

Dr. Thomas Walshe, who died in India in 2018, left a copy of his will inside his oceanfront home on Nantasket Avenue in Hull. It was a friend of Dr. Walshe’s who had a key to the home who took a picture of the will before it disappeared.

The doctor’s nephew, Andrew Walshe, was named executor of the will and inherited the house. He filed paperwork in court detailing the family troubles, saying it was well-known that Brian had stolen almost a million dollars from his dad before he “essentially disappeared from his father’s life, purposefully.”

There are also documents filed in support of Brian. His wife, Ana Walshe, who is now missing, reported that he had saved his mother’s life when she suffered a hemorrhage and her mother called him a “good and loving man.”

Ana also claimed Brian had a troubled childhood, saying, “He was taught to lie and hide. He was told that he was a loser, that his parents should not have had him, that he had no chances of making anything of himself in life, and that he was a lost cause. A deep feeling of shame governed his life.”

Brian Walshe has been charged with misleading a police investigation in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

