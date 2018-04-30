Court documents: Maine deputy was shot in the head by assailant

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Court documents indicate a Maine man shot a sheriff’s deputy in the head — but don’t shed any light on the motive.

A state police affidavit became public Monday as 29-year-old John Williams made his initial court appearance in Augusta, Maine.

Williams is charged with killing 61-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on April 25 in Norridgewock.

The affidavit indicates Williams then stole the deputy’s cruiser, drove to a convenience store and stole some cigarettes. The affidavit indicates he confessed to the killing to friends.

He was captured on the fourth day of a manhunt Saturday.

Williams was not required to enter a plea, and a judge ordered him held without bail. A court-appointed defense lawyer said he wasn’t ready to discuss specifics of the case.

