CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Court documents are revealing new details on the suspect charged in the double homicide of a New Hampshire couple, and how authorities were able to track him down, in-part, because of his drink of choice.

Logan Clegg, 26, is facing charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid, who were walking on a hiking trail near their Concord home back in April when they were killed.

Clegg was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, last week as a fugitive from justice for a crime he allegedly committed in Utah.

Considered a person of interest in the New Hampshire case, he is now facing at least two murder charges, with court documents showing how cans of the soft drink, Mountain Dew, helped link him to the murders in Concord.

According to an 11-page affidavit, police detectives originally ran into a man at a tent site the day before authorities found the bodies of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Detectives said the man identified himself as “Arthur Kelly,” and that he was seen with several cans of Mountain Dew: Code Red soda at the time.

The affidavit also detailed how a woman walking her dog near Marsh Loop Trail on April 18 had seen the Reid’s minutes before hearing five gunshots. She later told investigators that she encountered a man on the trail, but never saw any bodies.

Canvassing local businesses for surveillance footage after the murders, police looked over video from both the local Walmart and Shaw’s Supermarket. They said the man they knew as Kelly at the time appeared in the footage.

Law officials also learned a nearby McDonald’s hired a man named “Logan Clegg” the previous fall and, before long, authorities found the two men to be the same.

Online searches would soon led to a case in Utah and a booking photo of Clegg which, according to police, looked remarkably similar to the suspect referred to as the “Mountain Dew Man,” as well as a suspect sketch.

The affidavit indicated that once the bodies of the Reid’s were located, Clegg was nowhere to be found. Police later found his tent had been torched sometime between April 15-20, “a window of time which included the double homicide,” according to court documents.

Detectives said cash cards and a burner phone helped investigators locate Clegg in Vermont last week. Allegedly living in a tent in the woods there, police found a gun and boxes of ammo consistent with the spent shell casings spotted at the murder scene in New Hampshire six months ago.

Clegg is expected in the Granite State next week to face a judge on the double murder charges.

