BOSTON (WHDH) - A court hearing is being held Wednesday after a union representing Massachusetts State Police troopers filed a lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate.

Baker issued an executive order last month requiring all Executive Department employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 17 with exemptions being accepted based on medical or religious reasons.

State police falls within this order because the agency operates under the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts has asked a judge through the lawsuit filed last Friday to put the mandate on hold so it can bargain with the state.

The union represents about 1,800 troopers.

