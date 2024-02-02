BOSTON (WHDH) - Court hearings for dozens of people who are facing charges for allegedly paying for sex at high-end brothels in the Boston area will be public, a justice with state’s highest court ruled Friday.

Prosecutors are looking to charge 28 people who are among the people who responded to ads for sexual services at the brothel. A federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of running the prostitution operation.

The brothel was operating out of residences in Cambridge, Watertown, and two cities in Virginia.

Clients included doctors, elected officials, and military members.

