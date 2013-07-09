Court paperwork details mom’s hedge trimmer attack

Court paperwork details what happened inside a Westwood home, where a mother is accused of trying to kill her 9-year-old daughter while she and her 5-year-old sister slept.

“They’re cute little girls. Always seem to be smiling. Always seem to have a good time,” said Rich Homer, a neighbor.

Police reports say Maureen Mullin attacked her young daughter in her bedroom with an electric hedge trimmer. Officers reported “the machine was plugged into the wall with an extension cord”.

The girl’s father told investigators he was asleep when he woke to the sounds of his two daughters screaming. He heard one daughter say, “Why are you doing this mommy?”

Reports say Mullin had her arm wrapped around her daughter and the hedge trimmer near her face.

“And while that seems unusual at first blush that you would have hedge clippers in your home at 5 o’clock in the morning, like every domestic disturbance, they are crimes of opportunity,” said Chief Jeffrey Silva, of the Westwood Police Department.

The father unplugged the hedge trimmer and wrestled it away from his wife. He grabbed her in a bear hug to get her away from his daughters. The 5-year-old daughter had to call 911.

When officers confronted Mullin she reportedly said, “I just wanted us all to be together”.

According to the court paperwork, Mullin attempted to kill herself before police arrived at the home. She is in a Boston hospital under observation.

Mullin’s husband claims she suffers from depression.