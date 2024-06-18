DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court proceedings resumed in the Karen Read murder trial without the jury present Tuesday as Judge Beverly Cannone previewed testimony from a series of expert witnesses for the defense.

Known as “voir dire” questioning, Tuesday’s court session aimed to help Cannone decide whether she will allow the witnesses to testify once the defense starts to present its case.

More than a month into the trial, the session came after a busy day of testimony Monday in which state Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified about arguments between Read and her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, over Facebook Messenger that he encountered while investigating the couple’s devices.

Hours before O’Keefe died, Guarino said, Read told O’Keefe “You said terrible things.”

Guarino said Read said O’Keefe hit her with a pillow when she tried to hug and kiss him on the morning of Jan. 28, one day before O’Keefe died.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Retired ER doctor answers questions

Tuesday’s first voir dire witness was Dr. Marie Russell. A retired emergency room doctor and a forensic pathologist, Russell had a long career and was a Malden police officer in the 1970s after doing pre-medical work at MIT.

She then worked in southern California as a doctor as a professor.

In questioning, Russell said she treated at least 500 patients with dog bites in LA County over 30 years at LA County Hospital.

In the Read case, she said she reviewed autopsy photographs of O’Keefe’s body, the autopsy report, toxicology reports and grand jury testimony from the state medical examiner. She also reviewed a neuro pathology report.

Russell said she believes the injuries on O’Keefe’s arm are consistent with an animal attack. Asked if she could narrow her statement down to a dog attack, she said the injuries are consistent with a large dog attack.

Russell continued, saying she also noted puncture holes on O’Keefe’s shirt.

Asked what else could have happened to O’Keefe, she responded.

“Having seen hundreds and hundreds of people who have been hit by cars, I ruled that out very quickly,” she said.

Cannone asked questions of Russell before excusing her. In remarks to the courtroom, she said she will not have a decision on whether Russell can testify until Thursday. In the meantime, she expressed doubt about whether Russell can render an opinion about O’Keefe’s injuries not being caused by a car.

Accident reconstruction expert answers questions

After Russell, defense expert Daniel Wolfe took the stand next for voir dire questioning.

Wolfe is the director of accident reconstruction for ARCA, a private company.

His questioning was ongoing as of around 11 a.m.

