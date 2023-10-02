BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say several suspects were able to make off with hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of jewelry during a home invasion in Brookline earlier in the year.

Manuel Alicea, 31, of Tewksbury, and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, both appeared in court on Monday for a dangerousness hearing, a week after they were first arrested in connection with a home invasion that took place on Warren Street on July 18.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution went over how some $700,000 worth of jewelry was stolen when a group of masked suspects broke into the home.

“Only one piece, which was a watch, was found,” a prosecutor said in court, describing how a watch worth $150,000 has been the only item recovered from the theft so far.

Authorities said the piece was found in Alicea’s home and that, as of Oct. 2, four other items stolen in July were still missing, including a $275,000 Cartier bracelet.

At the time of the theft, authorities said a group of suspects was able to force its way through the balcony of the home’s second floor while the residents, two brothers, were sleeping inside.

One of the brothers, a 61 year old, was assaulted and left with a laceration wound to the head. Police indicated there was also evidence a gun had been fired at one point.

The Brookline Police Department announced the arrest of both Alicea and Hardin on Wednesday, Sept. 27, while adding that they were looking for a third suspect – 31-year-old Corey Buchanan of Lowell. Court proceedings also noted a fourth suspect was being sought in connection with the case.

In the meantime, Alicea and Hardin are being held on $10,000 bail. If posted, the suspects would be fitted with GPS tracking devices and remain under house arrest.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Monday, Hardin’s attorney said no one should be jumping to any conclusions.

“There is definitely a question of identity,” said attorney Steven Rappaport. “I’m going to tell you, I think the evidence as to my client is very, very thin.”

