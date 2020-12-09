Court rules Boston can rebuild Long Island Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk Superior Court ruled Wednesday that the city of Boston can rebuild the Long Island Bridge.

The bridge used to connect Moon and Long Islands for over six decades but was closed in 2014 due to public safety concerns. The city was also given the go ahead to reopen a comprehensive, long-term opioid recovery campus on the island.

We applaud this very well-reasoned decision by the Suffolk Superior Court which brings us one step closer to providing people with services they need to attain and maintain recovery. https://t.co/kKorvWGma6 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2020

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that this is an important step toward getting people the care that they need.

“This is something that goes beyond city lines, and we continue to hope to work together with the City of Quincy to move forward on this project that will serve and benefit the region,” he said.

