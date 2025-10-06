CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Suffolk County Superior Court has ruled it will allow lawsuits over body parts that were stolen from Harvard to move forward.

The court’s decision was a reversal from a 2024 ruling where the ruling was that the defendants had acted in “good faith.” It is part of 12 lawsuits filed by the families of the deceased who’s body parts were stolen and sold.

In 2023, several people, including a former morgue employee at Harvard Medical School, were accused of taking part in the sale and transportation of stolen body parts, according to officials.

Cedric Lodge, the former Harvard Medical School Morgue manager, pleaded guilty to trafficking stolen human remains. He admitted to selling body parts between 2018 and 2020.

Prosecutors say Lodge took the body parts to his New Hampshire home and also shipped them through the mail.

