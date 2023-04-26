ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of drivers who plead guilty or who were convicted of being drunk behind the wheel are getting a second chance thanks to a decision from Massachusetts’ highest court that has thrown breathalyzer tests into question.

The ruling comes after one woman decided to keep fighting her case after she was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Beverly roughly 10 years ago.

The woman’s attorney, Murat Erkan spoke with 7NEWS, saying his client took a breathalyzer test.

“Not only did the machine say she failed, it said that she failed quite spectacularly,” Erkan said. “That caused her to doubt herself — ‘I mean the machine says I did it.’”

Erkan said he advised the woman to plead guilty, which she did.

Years later, though, they learned the breath machines were not routinely calibrated, raising questions about their accuracy.

Erkan and his client decided to appeal the 2013 drunk driving case.

“She understood how the public was harmed and the public trust was violated by what occurred in this case and that’s wrong by any measure,” he said.

The case went before the state Supreme Judicial Court with the argument that “the breathalyzer result was the ‘crown jewel’ — the most inculpatory piece of evidence against the defendant,” according to court documents.

The court ruled in favor of Erkan and his client on Wednesday, also opening the door for 27,000 other OUI cases where people were convicted or pleaded guilty because of breath tests to now get thrown out.

“This case, I think, captured with it the power of deceit that false evidence can have, the power it can have to erode the personal confidence in their own innocence,” Erkan said.

Erkan said his client didn’t know the ruling would come down on Wednesday but said she was pleased and grateful.

The cases now in question would have happened between 2011 and 2019.

