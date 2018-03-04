Court to decide if state can ban business campaign donations

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s highest court is set to take up the question of whether Massachusetts can ban political contributions from businesses while allowing contributions from unions.

Under state campaign finance law, businesses are not allowed to contribute to candidates while unions can donate up to $15,000. The annual limit on individual contributions is $1,000.

Two Massachusetts businesses have challenged the law, arguing the same limits should apply to businesses and unions.

State campaign finance officials have argued that lawmakers are within their rights to set different contribution limits.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge last year sided with the campaign finance officials and upheld the law.

The businesses decided to appeal the ruling and on Tuesday the state Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case.

