CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the appeal for a new trial from a prep school graduate who was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a classmate.

Owen Labrie is challenging a judge’s denial of his request for a new trial. The 21-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as using a computer to lure the girl for sex, a felony requiring him to register as a sex offender.

Labrie, whose case will be heard Thursday, also is appealing separately his convictions over ineffective council.

