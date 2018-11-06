CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld the 2015 convictions of a prep school graduate found guilty of using a computer to lure a girl for sex and assaulting her.

Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping the 15-year-old classmate at St. Paul’s School. But he was convicted of the felony computer charge — requiring him to register as a sex offender — and two misdemeanors.

Labrie’s lawyer argued prosecutors failed to show Labrie’s emails and Facebook messages to the girl showed he intended to have sex with her. The state argued Labrie’s intentions were clear since he was reaching out as part of “Senior Salute,” a sexual conquest competition.

The court on Tuesday disagreed with the defense’s arguments.

A message seeking comment was left with Labrie’s lawyer.

