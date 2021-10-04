BOSTON (WHDH) - The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the murder conviction of a man who killed a woman in South Boston in 2013 after forcing her to withdraw cash from ATMs in the area and stabbing her in Hyde Park, officials said Monday.

The court upheld the first-degree murder conviction as well as other charges for Edwin Alemany, who killed Amy Lord and beat two other women within a 24-hour period in 2013. Alemany attacked Lord in the early morning, forcing her to withdraw cash at knifepoint before taking her to Stony Brook Reservation and stabbing her to death.

Alemany had appealed, saying the trial judge gave erroneous instructions to the jury and that he had not wanted to plead insanity during the original trial. He is serving a life sentence.

