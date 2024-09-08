NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of area residents who have been gathering in Newton every weekend since hundreds of people were taken hostage by Hamas were joined Sunday by a cousin of one of the people who is missing in Gaza.

The Run For Their Lives group has been meeting in Newton Centre since Oct. 7 in the hopes of keeping them in the forefront of people’s minds as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

“It’s been torturous,” Tamar Davis-Galpar said of her family’s experience waiting for the release of 22-year-old Omer Neutra, especially for his parents.

“They’re living a particular kind of hell that I cannot even imagine,” she said. “He is such a leader, he was head of his basketball, soccer, volleyball teams in high school … He decided to join the Israel Defense Forces and that’s what he was doing when he was taken. He was a tank commander.”

It has been 388 days since anyone has heard from Omer.

“I am hopeful but I am very, very scared, it’s very precarious, he is in grave danger,” Davis-Galpar said.

One hundred and one hostages remain missing in Gaza.

