BOSTON (WHDH) - COVID-19 cases are climbing in Massachusetts schools.

State data collected between April 14 and April 27 shows more than 8,600 staff and students have tested positive for the virus.

About 6,300 of those cases are among students, while teachers and staff account for the remaining 2,300 cases.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)