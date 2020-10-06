COVID-19 hospitalizations up for a third day in Mass.

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts grew by 454 on Tuesday and public health officials announced an additional eight deaths associated with the virus.

The Department of Public Health said 454 new cases came from testing 12,785 new individuals. T

hough that works out to a positive test rate of roughly 3.55 percent, DPH said the seven-day average of the positive test rate of all tests conducted (not just those of new individuals) remained at 1.1 percent Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 grew for the third straight day, this time by 21 patients.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 494 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Massachusetts though Gov. Charlie Baker said the number of people for whom COVID-19 is the primary purpose of their hospitalization “is plus or minus 250, which again is eminently manageable in the context of where we were last spring or last winter.”

DPH only reports the total number of people with COVID-19 in Massachusetts hospitals.

Since Feb. 1, there have been a total of 133,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since mid-March, 9,538 people in the Bay State have died with confirmed or probable cases of the respiratory illness.

