CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 100,000 in New Hampshire as the number of daily new cases continues to rise.

The state announced 61 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 100,025, or just over 7% of the state’s population. One new death was announced, for a total of 1,384.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 21 new cases per day on July 5 to 32 new cases per day on July 19.

Health officials announced the state’s first case of COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, after a hospital employee who had traveled to Italy tested positive.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)