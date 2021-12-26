BOSTON (WHDH) - The Military Bowl Foundation on Sunday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Military Bowl due to the high number of COVID-19 cases among the Boston College football team.

The bowl game between the Boston College Eagles and East Carolina Pirates was scheduled for Monday, but was called off after Boston College reported that 40 of its players were unable to participate.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-29 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft.

“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” added BC head football coach Jeff Hafley. “My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they made to our program.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the event through the Boston College Ticket Office will be refunded on the original credit card used for purchase within 5-7 business days, officials said.

