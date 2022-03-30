BOSTON (WHDH) - COVID-19 levels are rising in Massachusetts, according to new data, which could lead to more cases and the return of restrictions, a doctor said.

Data from a wastewater treatment plant shows COVID-19 levels rising, and while a new wave should not be as bad as previous surges, cases of the virus could also rise, according to Boston School of Public Health Dr. Matthew Fox.

“This is happening at a time where we have a new more infectious variant coming through, the BA-2 strain of Omicron, and it’s also happening at the same time we’re reducing masking and distancing and there’s more opportunity for the virus to spread,” Fox said, adding if cases rise over the next few weeks officials could put in tighter restrictions.

