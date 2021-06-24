FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Still using supplemental oxygen, David Rochester is finally able to video chat from his Fall River home along side pictures of his family after the coronavirus cost him six months in the hospital.

Rochester was in a medically induced coma for those 56 days.

“Honestly, it felt like I closed my eyes for a second, the moment they woke up, I didn’t believe 56 days had passed,” he said.

Now that he has left the hospital, he is still on a long road to recovery after his half-year battle.

“Well, definitely relieved. The worst part of this journey is over, and I’m finally back with my kids and my family,” he said. “”As the days go on, my lungs are still trying to rebuild themselves. I still need to relearn how to walk, reuse my right arm. A lot of it was damaged in the coma.”

He said he encourages anyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

“I’m a firm believer in if you really want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. I suggest it,” he said. “Protect yourself, protect your family, protect the people you love and care about.”

