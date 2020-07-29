COVID-19 pandemic has Red Sox ‘concerned’ about road trip to New York, Tampa Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak has the Boston Red Sox concerned about heading to New York for road games against the Mets and Yankees.

Eighteen reported positive cases among Marlins players in recent days has Boston’s beloved ballclub anxious about leaving the friendly confines of Fenway Park for their first road trip of the season, which includes a stop in Tampa Bay after games in the Big Apple.

“We feel safe here…there’s hand sanitizer everywhere,” ace pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said. “You don’t really know what to expect on the road.”

While on the road, the Red Sox must continue to follow the MLB’s strict health and safety protocols.

“If we stick to the script, we can keep ourselves and some other teams can keep themselves out of that situation,” first baseman Mitch Moreland said when asked about the Marlins. “It is definitely kind of a concerning matter.”

Manager Ron Roenicke is confident the MLB has the players’ best interest in mind.

“If we get to the point where the players really think that they are at risk doing this, I’m sure the MLB will step in and do something,” he said.

Boston will play the Mets on Wednesday and Thursday before opening up a three-game series with the Yankees. They visit Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The Red Sox have not reported any new coronavirus cases since prior to the start of summer camp.

