COVID-19 pool testing finds 0.7 percent positivity rate in schools across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ first-in-the-nation COVID-19 pool testing initiative has found low positivity rates among students and staff in schools across the state, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Since the program launched in February, schools have tested nearly 159,000 individuals in 22,679 pools with a pool positivity rate of 0.76 percent, according to Baker.

More than 1,000 schools are enrolled in the COVID-19 pooled testing initiative and more than 329,000 students, educators, and staff are eligible to be tested on a weekly basis.

“Massachusetts’ robust and ambitious program offering COVID-19 surveillance testing to all schools, charters, and special education collaboratives led the nation,” Baker said in a news release. “The science is clear that it is safe for kids to be in the classrooms, and this initiative has proved to serve as an invaluable tool for schools throughout the Commonwealth as they return to in-person learning.”

The statewide testing program, which is funded entirely by the state and available to every public school at no cost, was also extended through the school year.

