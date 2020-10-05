COVID-19 prompts Leicester town officials to cancel trick-or-treating

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The threat of COVID-19 prompted Leicester town officials to cancel trick-or-treating this year.

According to the state’s weekly coronavirus report, Leicester’s average incidence rate is only 1.9 per 100,000 people and dropping.

The rate is so low they have not been given a designation of COVID-19 risk level.

Due to COVID-19, trick or treating in the Town of Leicester has been cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Town of Leicester MA (@TownofLeicester) October 6, 2020

The city of Worcester announced last week that they too would be saying no to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

