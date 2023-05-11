BOSTON (WHDH) - The COVID-19 public health emergency in Massachusetts will end on Thursday, the same day the federal government’s emergency order is set to expire.

The end of the public health emergency will mean individuals will no longer have to wear a mask in hospitals or other health care settings.

While the emergency is ending, officials from the state Department of Public Health have said it is still important for people to understand how to protect themselves from COVID-19 in the future.

“People should continue to look around their communities and understand how they can protect themselves in the ways that they may want to layer in prevention strategies like masks and testing,” said DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

Gov. Maura Healey announced in March that she would lift the state’s modified public health emergency on May 11 to match the day the federal emergency ends.

