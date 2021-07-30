PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Provincetown fell below five percent Thursday following an outbreak at the popular summer tourist destination.

There are currently 103 active coronavirus cases in town as of Friday, according to Town Manager Alex Morse.

Another 170 people have recovered from the virus.

Seventy-three percent of the cases are among vaccinated individuals, with 89 percent of infected people being men with a median age of 39, Morse said.

The test positivity rate has improved since surveillance of the COVID-19 cluster.

The rate peaked to 15.1 percent on July 15 but dropped to 4.6 percent on Thursday.

A mask mandate is slated to remain in effect until the town’s test positivity rate falls below three percent for at least five days, in which case the mandate will shift to an advisory.

If the positivity rate falls under one percent for at least five days, the advisory will be lifted.

