COVID-19 testing facility at Logan Airport opens to travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new COVID-19 testing facility at Boston’s Logan International Airport opened to travelers on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving, officials said.

The XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility in Terminal E is equipped with seven separate testing rooms and has the ability to administer over 400 tests per day for passengers arriving and departing the airport within all terminals, as well as airport and airline employees.

There are three COVID-19 testing options being offered, including the Rapid Molecular test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test, and a Blood Antibody test.

Travelers and airport employees can visit the XpresCheck via walk-in appointments or by scheduling in advance.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

XpresCheck accepts insurance for the individual PCR and antibody test. People who receive the rapid test may be able to submit an insurance claim after their visit.

Rapid test results are provided on-site, while the results of the other tests will be shared two to three days after testing.

The entire testing process is said to take about 20 minutes.

