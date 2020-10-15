BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers will be able to get tested for the coronavirus at a new testing facility in Boston’s Logan International Airport next month.

The XpresSpa Group’s new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility will be fully operational inside the airport Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by mid-November, MarketPlace Logan announced Thursday.

“We are eager to launch XpresCheck at Boston Logan International Airport, which is our third COVID-19 testing facility in the country,” said, Doug Satzman, CEO of XpresSpa. “We believe that our presence at Boston Logan enables us to play an important role in supporting the return of domestic and international air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”

The modular-constructed facility within the International Arrival area in Terminal E is expected to host seven separate testing rooms with an anticipated ability to administer more than 400 tests per day for passengers arriving and departing within all terminals, as well as all airport employees.

The testing options that are being offered include the rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test, and the blood antibody test.

The PCR and antibody tests cost $90 for both or $75 separately. The rapid molecular COVID-19 test costs $200 or $215 for that test, along with the additional tests offered.

XpresCheck also accepts insurance for the PCR and blood antibody tests.

Employees and travelers can visit the XpresCheck via walk-in appointments or by scheduling in advance.

The entire testing process takes about 20 minutes and results are provided onsite for the rapid molecular COVID-19 test or shared via XpresCheck’s secure patient portal.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)