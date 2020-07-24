COVID-19 testing site opening at CVS in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is slated to open at a CVS in West Roxbury on Friday.

The Centre Street location marks the first testing site in the neighborhood.

Tests will be free of charge but appointments must be made ahead of time.

Boston officials say they hope to open additional CVS testing sites in the near future.

To view a map of testing sites across the city, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)