HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Hingham partnered with mPathy LLC to open a COVID-19 testing site Thursday.

PCR swab tests will be available inside the former Hingham Light Plant at 308 Cushing St. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Priority access will be given to Hingham residents and town employees from 7 to 10 a.m., with appointments available to the general public after 10 a.m.

Appointments can be made in advance through mPathy’s online scheduling system.

Asymptomatic individuals and people without health insurance will need to pay a fee of $140 via credit or debit card to receive a test. Those who are symptomatic and have health insurance will be billed through their health insurance provider.

