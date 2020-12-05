COVID-19 testing sites close as snow moves into Mass.

Several coronavirus testing sites across Massachusetts may close this weekend as the nor’easter moves into the region.

Framingham and Randolph are just a few places that plan to close their testing locations on Saturday.

The city of Salem said its testing site at the local high school will be closed on Saturday as well.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending