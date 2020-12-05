COVID-19 testing sites close as snow moves into Mass.

Several coronavirus testing sites across Massachusetts may close this weekend as the nor’easter moves into the region.

Framingham and Randolph are just a few places that plan to close their testing locations on Saturday.

The city of Salem said its testing site at the local high school will be closed on Saturday as well.

Commonwealth has cancelled "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing at #SalemMA High School for Saturday, Dec 5, due to forecasted weather. Testing at this location will resume Monday, Dec 7. For more information about "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing visit https://t.co/l4rgmHU49z. pic.twitter.com/im7qCzjASV — City of Salem MA (@CityofSalemMA) December 4, 2020

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing at TJX at 770 Cochituate Road is canceled Saturday, December 5, due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/CFgtYMJ9Cs — City_of_Framingham (@Framingham_MA) December 4, 2020

