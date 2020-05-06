COVID-19 treatment could be ready by summer, researchers say

(WHDH) — Researchers at a number of major institutions studying the coronavirus outbreak say a COVID-19 treatment may be ready by this summer. The particular concoction is reportedly based on a century-old concept with a high-tech twist.

Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, of The Rockefeller University in New York City, told CNN that researchers are analyzing the blood of a man who has recovered from coronavirus in an effort to identify “potent” antibodies.

“We really want something very potent. Potent means can neutralize, kill the virus,” Nussenzweig said.

Nussenzweig hopes that infected patients can soon be treated by being given blood from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus.

The new technique, which includes a twist on old technology known as “convalescent plasma,” could be very effective when perfected, Nussenzweig believes.

Dr. Emil Von Behring won a Nobel Prize for his research on convalescent plasma in 1901.

The new approach uses monoclonal antibodies and it’s cutting edge, Nussenzweig told CNN.

When someone is infected with COVID-19, antibodies in their blood fight off the virus. If patients donate their blood upon recovering, scientists will be able to pinpoint the most powerful antibodies, clone them, and turn them into an effective drug.

Companies in New York and San Francisco, as well as Vanderbilt University and Department of Defense, are currently researching ways to clone antibodies.

Dr. James Crowe, a leading researcher at Vanderbilt University, told CNN that monoclonal antibody research moves fast and the treatment could possibly prevent infection or treat those who are already ill.

“I think antibodies will be finished first and will be the bridge toward longer immunity, which will be conferred by vaccines,” Crowe explained.

Regeneron, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Eastview, New York, believes it may be able to have a monoclonal antibody drug on the market by the end of this summer.

Regeneron’s technology is currently used to treat cancer, arthritis, and asthma.

“We can clone out the best of the antibodies from recovered humans, we’ve selected the best ones to create an antibody cocktail, as we call it,” Dr. George Yancopoulos, of Regeneron, told CNN.

With more and more companies starting work to perfect the drug, Crowe has high hopes for success.

“I think the more groups we have working on it all the better and the more shots on goal we have for getting effective prevention or treatment,” Crowe added.

