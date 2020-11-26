COVID-19 treatment given to Trump arriving in hospitals

A double antibody cocktail used to treat president Donald Trump is now being made available to the general public.

Regeneron is arriving to hospitals after being approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 patients.

The treatment is administered once per hour by IV.

Regeneron will only be offered to newly infected high-risk patients with mild to moderate symptoms due to an increase in demand, according to the company’s cofounder.

