COVID-19 vaccination plan ‘not working,’ former FDA official warns

(CNN) — With Covid-19 hospitalizations surpassing 100,000 for 40 days in a row, officials are trying to ramp up the pace of vaccinations across the United States.

“We really need to get this vaccine out more quickly, because this is really our only tool,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

On Sunday, 129,229 people were in US hospitals with coronavirus, but the day marked only the sixth highest in pandemic history, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Experts have long said the best defenses against surging cases are preventative measures like masks and social distancing — as well as widespread vaccination.

At least 22.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been distributed and nearly 6.7 million have made their way into patients’ arms. Health officials had hoped to get 20 million people vaccinated at the start of the new year, but the administration of vaccines has undergone delays and roadblocks.

“We need to acknowledge that it’s not working,” Gottlieb said Sunday of the vaccination plan. “We need to hit the reset and adopt a new strategy in trying to get that out to patients.”

Gottlieb’s warning came just days after the US crossed a grim threshold for the first time — reporting more than 4,000 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, more than 374,000 people have died in the US and more than 22.4 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More people, sites and online resources for vaccines

As the surge ratchets up infection, hospitalization and fatality numbers across the country, officials are working to make it easier to access vaccinations.

California, an epicenter of the pandemic in the US, added 49,685 new cases on Sunday alone, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Starting Monday, the state will boost its vaccine rollout to include health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those living in congregate settings such as assisted living or shelters, according to new guidance from the state health department.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Dodger Stadium will become a Covid-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after Monday.

So far, the state’s vaccination efforts have struggled, and only about a third of the more than 2.1 million doses it has received have made it into the arms of residents.

In New York, more vaccination sites have opened, including more 24/7 sites in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he’s confident the city will reach its goal of administering 1 million doses by the end of January.

“We are now picking up the pace intensely,” he said Monday.

City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi said the city has about 230,000 doses on hand and 100,000 more doses coming this week. The question is “are we going to have enough vaccines,” de Blasio said.

On Monday New York state expanded the people eligible for the vaccine to include those 75 and older, first responders, teachers and school workers, public-facing grocery store workers, transit workers and people living and working in homeless shelters.

Meanwhile New Jersey will have a network of about 300 vaccination sites across the state to assist with its Covid-19 vaccination plan, state officials said Monday at a news conference.

“Our objective and aspiration is 70% of the adult population in the state within six months, that’s 4.7 million New Jerseyans,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking at Rowan College at Gloucester County, one of six “mega-site” vaccination locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a Covid vaccine locator website in hopes of increasing access in the state that has administered the least vaccines per capita, according to the CDC Covid Data Tracker.

The website will not allow for scheduling but will provide contact information for people to schedule vaccinations once available, according to the release.

A deadlier pace than 2020

More than 28,400 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in just the first 11 days of 2021, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

At this rate, more people could die from Covid-19 in January than any other month of this pandemic. December had a record high of 77,431 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Sunday, the US reported 1,821 new Covid-19 deaths, along with 216,290 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins data.

In hard-hit Arizona, the crisis will get worse, said Joe K. Gerald, associate professor at the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“We should expect to set new records for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the coming weeks. Policy action is urgently needed to mitigate the worst possible outcome,” Gerald wrote.

He also expressed concern about “the inevitable arrival of the more highly transmissible” strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom and has spread to at least eight US states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“If it gathers a foothold, it will accelerate, lengthen, and deepen Arizona’s outbreak,” Gerald said.

Biden to get second shot Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to his transition team. Biden received the first dose of the vaccine last month live on national television as part of an effort by his incoming administration to reassure the country of the vaccine’s safety.

The President-elect expressed his confidence in the vaccine and encouraged Americans to receive one as soon as it becomes available to them.

The incoming administration is planning to “carefully” ensure people get their second Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden’s transition Covid-19 advisory board and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“The incoming administration is planning very carefully to make sure that that second shot is delivered on time,” Osterholm said Monday during a Washington Post Live event.

Capitol riots likely a ‘surge event’ for Covid-19

The riot at the US Capitol would likely be a “surge event” that “will probably lead to a significant spreading” across the country, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol,” Dr. Robert Redfield told the McClatchy newspaper group.

“Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now.”

CNN medical analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen echoed that statement, telling CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday that, “The individuals who did not use masks or social distancing at the Capitol probably are also not following these guidelines when they go back to their home communities.”

